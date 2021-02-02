Left Menu

Lebanese detained in UAE return to Beirut after talks

Eight Lebanese detained in the United Arab Emirates landed in Beirut on Tuesday after Lebanon's security chief said he had lobbied Abu Dhabi for their release. UAE authorities declined to comment. Airport sources and Lebanese state media said eight people arrived on Tuesday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:22 IST
Lebanese detained in UAE return to Beirut after talks

Eight Lebanese detained in the United Arab Emirates landed in Beirut on Tuesday after Lebanon's security chief said he had lobbied Abu Dhabi for their release. Abbas Ibrahim told Reuters the eight had been in UAE custody from a few months to up to seven years, including some who had completed their sentence. He said 15 people would return in total, and 15 others were expected to be released soon as well.

This "came in the context of security files between Lebanon and the UAE which have been tackled", he said. UAE authorities declined to comment.

Airport sources and Lebanese state media said eight people arrived on Tuesday. A Lebanese official familiar with the matter said their charges were all related to allegedly "dealing with Hezbollah indirectly or directly." Gulf states, which once channelled funds into Lebanon, have grown wary in recent years, alarmed by the rising influence of the armed Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah movement which is backed by their arch-rival Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GameStop trading resumes after brief halt as shares tumble

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp resumed trading on the New York Stock Exchange after being briefly halted following a 42 slump when the markets opened on Tuesday.The stock has been at the heart of a battle between amateur investo...

Iran deepens breach of nuclear deal at underground enrichment site

Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord. Tehran has rec...

Haryanan extends mobile Internet curbs in seven districts till Wednesday evening

The Haryana government on Tuesday further extended the suspension of mobile Internet services till 5 pm on February 3 in seven districts of the state amid a protest by farmers against the Centres three farm laws.The Haryana government has e...

WHO official in Venezuela says country has till Feb 9 to pay for vaccines

The head of the PAHO-WHO mission in Venezuela said Tuesday the South American nation has reserved at least 1.4 million vaccines through the international COVAX system that are slated to arrive by the end of this month.Paolo Balladelli said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021