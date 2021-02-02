Decision to organise Aero India was not easy amid COVID, security challenges on northern borders: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singhon Tuesday said the decision to organise Aero India amid COVIDpandemic and security challenges along northern borders was''not easy'', as the event, dubbed as Asia's largest militaryaviation exhibition, will kickstart in the city on February 3.

Crediting the country's soldiers unrelenting spiritalong the borders for stabilisation of the situation, he said,India thereby showed its resolve to defend its sovereignty andintegrity.

''The decision to organise Aero India in thesetesting times forced by the twin challenges of the COVIDpandemic and also the security challenges thrust up on usalong the northern borders was not easy,'' Singh said.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event of Aero India,he said he has no hesitation in saying that the country'srobust stand, immediate and celebrated response andunrelenting spirit of the soldiers on the borders led tostabilisation of the situation.

''We showed our resolve to defend the sovereignty andintegrity of our country,'' he said, adding that the resolve ofthe government led by the Prime Minister to put the countryback on the path of revival combined with hard work ofofficials and other stakeholders besids Karnataka government'ssupport has made it possible to organise Aero India 2021.

The three-day long event commences here on Wednesdayamid the COVID-19 pandemic with buzz around ''AatmaNirbharBharat'' and ''Make in India'' push.

With a combination of both physical and virtualexhibition, the 13th edition of the biennial internationalevent at Air Force Station Yelahanka will be the world's firsthybrid aerospace show, according to sources.

The Defence Minister said Aero India this time, unlikemany in the past, will witness the new initiatives of the newIndia that have begun to change ''potential into reality''.

He said the President of India has consented toattend the valedictory function.

''Aero India would spark a renewed sense of pride inIndia's defence manufacturing and take defence cooperation tothe next level,'' he added.

Further noting that since 2014, the government ofIndia has relentlessly pushed policy reforms to boostindigenous manufacturing, Singh said the world has now startedto recognise India as a trusted defence investmentdestination.

He said conclave of Defence Ministers of IndianOcean region, conclave of Chiefs of Air Staff of variouscountries, India Russia military industrial conference,Startup Manthan are some of the highlights of the Aero Indiaevent.

''More than 200 MoU partnership agreements are likelyto be signed during the Bandhan event,'' he said, as hementioned that the conclave of Defence Ministers of IndianOcean region would reinforce the relevance of the region andits continued importance for stakeholders for trade, securityand freedom of navigation.

Over 600 exhibitors, including 80 foreign companies,are expected to showcase their defence manufacturing prowessduring the event.

Aero India will help forge enormous globalengagement with Indian defence industry in the form ofpartnership and investment paving the path for transformationof the world's largest democracy into the world's mostpowerful defence economy, Singh added.

