Cars horns, striking pans heard around Myanmar city to protest coup - witnesses

The sound of vehicle horns and pans being struck were heard around Myanmar's biggest city Yangon on Tuesday in protest at a military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, Reuters witnesses said.

Social media users posted footage and showed livesteams of the public show of discontent at Monday's takeover.

