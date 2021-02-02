Russian police detain 311 as court considers Navalny jail term - protest monitor

Russian police detained 311 people in Moscow on Tuesday as a court convened to decide whether to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

Riot police were deployed in large numbers outside the court after Navalny's allies called on the opposition politician's supporters to gather outside in support.

