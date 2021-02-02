Russian police detain 311 as court considers Navalny jail term - protest monitor

Russian police detain 311 as court considers Navalny jail term - protest monitorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:12 IST
Russian police detained 311 people in Moscow on Tuesday as a court convened to decide whether to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.
Riot police were deployed in large numbers outside the court after Navalny's allies called on the opposition politician's supporters to gather outside in support.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexei Navalny
- Russian
- Kremlin
- Navalny
- Moscow
ALSO READ
US State Dept calls for release of Russian Opposition leader Navalny
Russian airlines' passenger traffic down 46% in 2020 -Rosaviatsiya
West tells Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Moscow pushes back
Russian judge jails Kremlin foe Navalny for 30 days initially - spokeswoman
Mexico will soon have Russian vaccine available, president says