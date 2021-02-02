US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions

Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:58 IST
The military detention of Myanmar's civilian leaders was a coup, US State Department officials said on Tuesday, and promised sanctions and other measures targeting “the very small circle of military generals” responsible.

Biden administration officials previously had held off on classifying the military's weekend roundup of Myanmar's top elected officials as a takeover. State Department officials said on Tuesday they were satisfied it met the legal definition of a coup, setting the stage for sanctions and other measures against those believed responsible.

Humanitarian assistance to Myanmar's people would not be affected by whatever penalties the US decides on, a State Department official said.

