MP man cheats people with fake Ram Temple fund drive, held

A man was held in Bhopal in MadhyaPradesh on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people by collectingdonations unauthorizedly for the construction of the RamTemple in Ayodhya, police said.

Manish Rajput was collecting money from shopkeepers inAshoka Garden area and was issuing fake slips, said AdditionalSuperintendent of Police Rajesh Bhadoria.

After local workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, anoutfit carrying out an authorized fund collection drivenationwide, came to know of Rajput's handiwork, theyapproached Ashoka Garden police, which booked him undersection 420 of IPC, he said.

Bhadoria said VHP district joint secretary YatendrapalSingh Jadoun is the complainant in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)