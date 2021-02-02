Pakistan, India must resolve Kashmir issue in dignified and peaceful manner: General Bajwa

Pakistan and India must resolve the Kashmir issue in a ''dignified and peaceful manner'', Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday.

General Bajwa was addressing the graduation ceremony at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Army.

“Pakistan and India must resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir...,” he said.

Pakistan is a peace-loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace, he said.

“We stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. It is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions,” he said. “However, we will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret our desire for peace as a sign of weakness,” Bajwa said.

