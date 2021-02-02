Kremlin critic Navalny to spend two years and eight months in jail - lawyer

Kremlin critic Navalny to spend two years and eight months in jail - lawyerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:51 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny will spend two years and eight months in jail instead of the full three-and-a-half-year term he was handed on Tuesday because of time under house arrest he has earlier served, his lawyer said on Tuesday.
A court sentenced Navalny earlier to three-and-a-half years in jail after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexei Navalny
- Navalny
- Kremlin
- house
ALSO READ
UN experts salute bravery of Russia's anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny
FACTBOX-Who is Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny?
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny held in infamous Moscow jail
Thousands rally in Russia to demand Alexei Navalny' release
Russian court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, West demands his release