Russian police detain more than 900 people as court rules on Navalny -protest monitor
The Moscow court handed Navalny a three-and-a-half-year sentence, but his lawyer said the anti-corruption blogger would actually serve two years and eight months in jail because of time already spent under house arrest. His lawyers said they would appeal. The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU urged Moscow to immediately free Navalny.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 03:28 IST
Russian police detained more than 900 people at protests in favor of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sent to jail by a court on Tuesday for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.
Police detained Navalny's supporters early on Tuesday as they tried to gather near the court to support him during the ruling. After the ruling, Navalny's allies called on his supporters to protest in the centre of Moscow. The Moscow court handed Navalny a three-and-a-half-year sentence, but his lawyer said the anti-corruption blogger would actually serve two years and eight months in jail because of time already spent under house arrest.
His lawyers said they would appeal. The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU urged Moscow to immediately free Navalny.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexei Navalny
- The United States
- house
- Russian
- Kremlin
- Germany
- Britain
- Navalny
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Parler partially reappears with support from Russian technology firm
Germany regrets U.S. decision to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Stream 2
Kremlin critic Navalny calls on supporters to protest after court jails him for 30 days
UN rights office 'deeply troubled' by Russian activist Aleksei Navalny’s arrest
Palestinians expect to get Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'within days'