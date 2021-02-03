Left Menu

Online sale of liquor could attract liquor consumption among minors: Merchants' Union

A liquor & wine merchants' union in Shivamogga staged a protest outside the District Magistrate office on Tuesday, against the state government allowing online liquor sales in Karnataka.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-02-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 09:20 IST
Online sale of liquor could attract liquor consumption among minors: Merchants' Union
Liquor merchant union members at protest against online sale of liquor. Image Credit: ANI

A liquor & wine merchants' union in Shivamogga staged a protest outside the District Magistrate office on Tuesday, against the state government allowing online liquor sales in Karnataka. "We're here to protest online alcohol business as it can give liquor to people below 18 years of age,"Union's Treasurer Chandrashekhar told ANI.

Urging the government to shelve the plan to sell liqour online, he said,"The most important reason for all of us to protest is the government's proposal to sell the liquor online which will attract minors to alcohol consumption.The excise department officers allot the license throwing all the guidelines into the winds and asked the government should order a probe into irregularities." "The protest is against the government for reducing our profit margin from 20 percent to 10 per cent with which it is unable to handle business smoothly, particularly in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, there is a lot of corruption in the department in sanctioning Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) liquor outlets and CL7 licenses ," he said pointing to the problems faced by liquor outlets.

He added "CL7 is supposed to be issued to only at tourist places but officers are going across the lines to make money and it is heard that some politicians are also involved in the corruption. MSIL is also being distributed without any reason. A new MSIL shop is allowed where another MSIL is already operating. Media and government should know that MSIL should only be allowed in places where liquor is not available".(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...

Sheffield United wins again in bid for great escape in EPL

Sheffield Uniteds improbable quest to escape relegation from the Premier League gathered pace as the last-place team came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1.After failing to win any of its first 17 games a first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021