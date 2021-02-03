Govt, Oppn reach consensus to discuss farmers' issues in RS

The government and opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday reached on consensus to allocate more time to discuss the motion of thanks and parties can raise their issues on farmers' protest during the discussion. However, before the discussion could begin, several House members created a ruckus, following which Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9.40 am.

Earlier today, several opposition parties including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MPs moved the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation. The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the 'suspension of business notice' to discuss ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws.

Proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday faced repeated adjournments as Opposition created a ruckus, demanding a discussion on the farm laws in the current Budget session. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)