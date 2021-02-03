Left Menu

Farmers protest: Govt threatens penal action against Twitter for not complying with directives

The Centre has issued a notice to Twitter to comply with its order to remove contents/accounts related to "farmer genocide". Twitter may face penal action for not complying with government orders, according to the sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:26 IST
Farmers protest: Govt threatens penal action against Twitter for not complying with directives
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has issued a notice to Twitter to comply with its order to remove contents/accounts related to "farmer genocide". Twitter may face penal action for not complying with government orders, according to the sources. Content with the 'ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide' hashtag was posted on Twitter which was designed to inflame passions and hatred and is factually incorrect, according to the sources.

Twitter had unilaterally unblocked accounts/tweets despite the government order for blocking. Twitter is an intermediary and it is obliged to obey the direction of the government, refusal to do so will invite penal action. Twitter cannot sit as an appellate authority over the satisfaction of the authorities about its potential impact on derailing public order. It is only an intermediary, said sources.

This is a motivated campaign to abuse, inflame and create tension in society on unsubstantiated grounds, the sources added. "Incitement to genocide is not freedom of speech, it is a threat to law and order. The Government notice quotes more than half a dozen Supreme Court judgments including Constitutional benches as to what is public order and what are the rights of authorities," the sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

V-Mart Retail raises Rs 375 cr from QIBs

V-Mart Retail on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 374.99 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional buyers QIBs.The board of directors of the company Investment Committee at its meeting...approved the issue...

Malaysia reports 4,284 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 4,284 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of recorded infections to 226,912.The health ministry also reported 18 new deaths, bringing total fatalities from the pandemic to 809. Also Read Malaysia i...

Bring bill for restoring J&K statehood: Azad to government

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday asked the government to bring a bill in Rajya Sabha proposing restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, Leader of Opp...

Mehbooba Mufti criticises barricading at farmers' protest sites

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday criticised the multi-layered barricading by police at the farmers protest sites on the borders of the national capital.Taking to Twitter to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021