Left Menu

India can take on the role of being net security provider in Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh

Highlighting that India can take on the role of being the net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the Central government is looking forward to cooperate with friendly countries for the prosperous environment in the region.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:51 IST
India can take on the role of being net security provider in Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Aero India event in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Highlighting that India can take on the role of being the net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the Central government is looking forward to cooperate with friendly countries for the prosperous environment in the region. "Geopolitically, India is a reliable part of the Indian ocean range and can take on the role of being the net security provider in the region. Airpower has and could continue to play a critical role in maintaining regional stability and peace in the region. We are looking forward to cooperating with friendly countries and work towards capability building that can address their security issues and create a more stable and prosperous environment in the region," he added.

Addressing the inaugural session of Chiefs of the Air Staff Conclave at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru, he said it is imperative for India to strengthen relations with the countries with whom it shares converging views on key global issues. "We live in a challenging geopolitical landscape where countries not only have to face the threat of military aggression but natural calamity which includes pandemics like COVID-19 which has weakened havoc in the last one year. Therefore, when faced with threats across multiple dimensions, it is imperative for us to strengthen our relations with the countries with whom we share converging views on key global issues," Singh said.

The Defence Minister said that India's unique disposition in the IOR complemented by a potent airlift capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) enables India to contribute significantly in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. "India has been regularly conducting exercises to deepen the HADR cooperation and coordination among our neighbours with the focus on sharing expertise and assisting building capabilities," he said.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that IAF has been at the HADR mission in IOR. "India and IAF are conscious of responsibility shared with our friends and partners in responding to calls for assistance in wake of natural disasters and calamities. IAF with its potent strategic airlift capability has been at forefront of HADR missions in this region," he said.

The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) started today and will continue till February 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey''s Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as terrorists and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbuls most prestigious university.Students and facu...

Delhi court allows lawyer of bribery case accused to be present during CBI interrogation

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed a lawyer to remain present during the interrogation of an accused in Central Bureau of Investigation CBI custody in an alleged bribery case involving senior railway official and others. Special CBI Judge S...

Denmark logs more infections with more contagious coronavirus variant

Denmark saw a rise in the share of coronavirus cases containing a more contagious variant, despite seeing general infection numbers drop, Danish disease authorities said on Wednesday.Denmark has imposed hard lockdown measures since mid-Dece...

Uttarakhand: CM Rawat visits Durmi valley

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday visited the remote Durmi-valley in the border district of Chamoli and announced around a dozen projects for the area in addition to the redevelopment of the historic Durmi lake delighting re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021