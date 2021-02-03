DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 3

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

** BRUSSELS - Vice-president of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic holds a videoconference with UK cabinet minister Michael Gove and First minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster ** DUBLIN, Ireland - British and Northern Irish leaders speak to the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol. ** BERLIN - German health minister takes part in panel discussion at Europe 2021 - 1100 GMT ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris. - 1300 GMT

** LONDON - Leaders from Britain and the European Union will meet and discuss the upcoming end of the grace period for businesses trading in Northern Ireland to adapt their supply systems to the post-Brexit reality. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). TOKYO - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi hold a virtual meeting with their British counterparts Dominic Raab and Ben Wallace. - 1000 GMT

PARIS - Moldovan President Maia Sandu will pay an official visit to Paris. (To Feb. 4) BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire take part in a panel discussion at the three-day "Europe 2021" conference - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - Nadia Calvino, Spanish minister of economic affairs and digital transformation speaks at the "Masters of Digital" event on Europe's recovery - 1545 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel gives a keynote speech at the "Masters of Digital" event on Europe's recovery - 0900 GMT.

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB 4 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Belgian prime Minister Alexander De Croo hold joint news conference - 0900 GMT ** BENGALURU, India - Iranian Defence Minister Brig Gen Amir Hatami will visit India and meet his Indian counterpart, other political and military officials, and take part in a meeting of the defence ministers of Indian Ocean Region in Bengaluru.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers speech on 'the importance of strengthening the transatlantic bond in the next decade.' - 1500 GMT BERLIN - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino speaks about "The European Union on the Eve of a New Era" at the three-day "Europe 2021" conference - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives a keynote speech at the event "Masters of Digital." - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides discusses the bloc's plan for beating cancer with European lawmakers. NICOSIA - British foreign minister Dominic Raab visits divided Cyprus ahead of new UN mediation. MOSCOW – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Moscow & holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (to Feb 6)

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, Feb 5 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on U.S. economy. MOSCOW - EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Joseph Borrell gives a press conference with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow - 0915 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 8 ** CYPRUS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the divided island of Cyprus ahead of a fresh mediation attempt by the United Nations to heal its ethnic division, a key source of tension between Greece and Turkey. - 1100 GMT SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 9 MOSCOW - EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell presents a joint communication on a renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood.

GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 11

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 13 BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 14

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS - Video conference of the Eurogroup. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 16

SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of economic and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

** BRUSSELS - NATO Defence Ministers hold video conference (To Feb 18) PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 21 NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 26

ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 02

LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3) MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4 LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7 BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 11 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17 NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18 BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 25

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAR. 26

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

