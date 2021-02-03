Left Menu

U.S. extends arms control treaty with Russia for 5 years, Blinken says

It is the last major pact of its kind between Russia and the United States. "Extending the New START Treaty ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026," Blinken said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:54 IST
U.S. extends arms control treaty with Russia for 5 years, Blinken says

The United States on Wednesday extended the New START arms control treaty with Russia for five years, ensuring verifiable limits on Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

President Joe Biden's administration said it would seek the extension shortly after Biden took office last month. The treaty, which is due to expire on Feb. 5, limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each. It is the last major pact of its kind between Russia and the United States.

"Extending the New START Treaty ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026," Blinken said in a statement. In addition to restricting the number of deployed strategic nuclear weapons to its lowest level in decades, New START also limits the land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers that deliver them.

The treaty’s lapse would end all restraints on deployments of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear warheads and the delivery systems that carry them, potentially fueling a new arms race, policy experts have said. "Especially during times of tension, verifiable limits on Russia’s intercontinental-range nuclear weapons are vitally important," Blinken said.

"Extending the New START Treaty makes the United States, U.S. allies and partners, and the world safer. An unconstrained nuclear competition would endanger us all." Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 29 signed a law extending New START by five years, the Kremlin said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy CM tells police not to enforce helmet rule

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said he had directed the trafficpolice here to put on hold the imposition of fine of Rs 1,000on two-wheeler riders without helmets.This imposition of penalty has caused unrest among t...

Rahul Gandhi seeks discharge from ADC Bank defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onWednesday sought discharge from a criminal defamation casefiled against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative ADCBank on the grounds of continuous absence of the complainant.The court had rejected two appl...

C'garh: Girl raped, killed, her 2 kin also murdered; 6 accused held

A 16-year-old girl was allegedlyraped and smashed to death with stones in Korba district ofChhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.The accused allegedly also killed the girls fatherand his four-year-old granddaughter, who were along with her...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. private hiring rebounds solidly in January

U.S. private payrolls rebounded more than expected in January, suggesting the labor market recovery was back on track after the economy shed jobs in December as soaring COVID-19 infections hurt operations in the leisure and hospitality indu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021