Britain wants N.Ireland issues resolved as soon as possible
Later on Wednesday, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, in charge of implementing the divorce deal agreed with the EU, and Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will discuss six issues Gove raised in a letter to "stabilise the situation". "We want to resolve these issues, we want to resolve them as quickly as possible.Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:07 IST
Britain wants the issues that have complicated some trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain to be resolved with the European Union as quickly as possible, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday. Later on Wednesday, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, in charge of implementing the divorce deal agreed with the EU, and Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will discuss six issues Gove raised in a letter to "stabilise the situation".
"We want to resolve these issues, we want to resolve them as quickly as possible. It's in the interest of all parties for this to happen," the spokesman told reporters. "Our focus is working constructively with the EU to address the issues that we've highlighted."
