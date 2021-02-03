Left Menu

Britain wants N.Ireland issues resolved as soon as possible

Later on Wednesday, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, in charge of implementing the divorce deal agreed with the EU, and Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will discuss six issues Gove raised in a letter to "stabilise the situation". "We want to resolve these issues, we want to resolve them as quickly as possible.

Later on Wednesday, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, in charge of implementing the divorce deal agreed with the EU, and Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will discuss six issues Gove raised in a letter to "stabilise the situation".

"We want to resolve these issues, we want to resolve them as quickly as possible. It's in the interest of all parties for this to happen," the spokesman told reporters. "Our focus is working constructively with the EU to address the issues that we've highlighted."

