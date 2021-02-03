Left Menu

Russia: UN rights office ‘deeply dismayed’ by Navalny sentencing

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, expressed dismay on Wednesday over the sentencing of Russian opposition politician and activist Aleksei Navalny, and urged the authorities to release scores of his supporters arrested during rallies protesting his detention.

UN News | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:02 IST
Russia: UN rights office ‘deeply dismayed’ by Navalny sentencing
Mr Navalny was arrested in Moscow on Sunday after returning from Germany, where he had been recovering after allegedly being poisoned with a Cold War-era nerve agent last August. Image Credit: Wikipedia

"We are deeply dismayed by the sentencing of Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny by a court in Moscow yesterday to imprisonment for allegedly violating the conditions of a 2014 suspended sentence in an embezzlement case that the European Court of Human Rights had in 2017, already unanimously found to be arbitrary, unfair and manifestly unreasonable", Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

Prison term converted

Mr Navalny was arrested in Moscow on Sunday after returning from Germany, where he had been recovering after allegedly being poisoned with a Cold War-era nerve agent last August.

He was originally sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in 2014, which was converted to a full custodial term of two years and eight months, with credit given for time already spent under house arrest.

The politician fell violently ill during a domestic flight from Tomsk, a town in Siberia, to Moscow on 20 August 2020. He was in a coma for two weeks and subsequently airlifted to Berlin for treatment after Russian authorities allowed him to be moved.

The German government later reported that toxicology tests showed he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

The UN-backed Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) responded to the announcement in a statement issued in September.

"Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, any poisoning of an individual through the use of a nerve agent is considered a use of chemical weapons. Such an allegation is a matter of grave concern", said Fernando Arias, the OPCW Director-General.

Up to 1,400 arrested

Thousands of protestors across Russia have been demonstrating in recent weeks in protests in support of Mr Navalny.

"We urge the authorities in Russia to immediately release all those detained for exercising their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression yesterday and over the past few weeks of protests across the country", said OHCHR's Ms Shamdasani.

"There are reports that the number of people arrested yesterday was as high as 1,400. The Government must ensure that demonstrations are handled in line with its obligations under international human rights law."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

The Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity on Wednesday, noting they played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.The Proud Boys have faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the ...

Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding repeal of the Centres new farm laws.The ...

UK reopens Brexit rift with demand for longer N.Ireland grace periods

Britain demanded a two-year extension on Wednesday to a grace period for checks on goods going between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom, in a row that threatens to reopen the rift that bedevilled years of Brexit talks....

Army personnel killed in Pakistani firing along Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir: officials.

Army personnel killed in Pakistani firing along Line of Control LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021