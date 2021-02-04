Maha govt issues guidelines for foreign tours of bureaucrats

The Maharashtra government hasissued guidelines for foreign tours of IAS officers and statebureaucrats, saying they will be allowed three trips abroad ina year for not more than 15 days.

A government resolution (GR), issued on Monday, said athree-member committee headed by state chief secretary hasbeen set up to examine whether foreign trips of bureaucratsare necessary.

It said the officials who wish to go on study toursabroad or attend international workshops should explain howtheir visits will be beneficial for the state.

According to the GR, foreign travels will berestricted to ''three trips a year for not more than 15 dayscollectively''.

Proposals for foreign tours that cannot be avoidedshould be taken up for consideration, the GR said.

It said visits for bilateral trade pacts, commerce andindustrial agreements with international institutions andregular exchange programmes will also require sanction of thecentral government.

According to the guidelines, secretaries of thedepartments concerned have been given the responsibility ofcertifying how a foreign tour will be beneficial for thestate, and ensure there is no conflict of interest byofficials going on such trips.

