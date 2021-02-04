Left Menu

Maha govt issues guidelines for foreign tours of bureaucrats

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:52 IST
Maha govt issues guidelines for foreign tours of bureaucrats

The Maharashtra government hasissued guidelines for foreign tours of IAS officers and statebureaucrats, saying they will be allowed three trips abroad ina year for not more than 15 days.

A government resolution (GR), issued on Monday, said athree-member committee headed by state chief secretary hasbeen set up to examine whether foreign trips of bureaucratsare necessary.

It said the officials who wish to go on study toursabroad or attend international workshops should explain howtheir visits will be beneficial for the state.

According to the GR, foreign travels will berestricted to ''three trips a year for not more than 15 dayscollectively''.

Proposals for foreign tours that cannot be avoidedshould be taken up for consideration, the GR said.

It said visits for bilateral trade pacts, commerce andindustrial agreements with international institutions andregular exchange programmes will also require sanction of thecentral government.

According to the guidelines, secretaries of thedepartments concerned have been given the responsibility ofcertifying how a foreign tour will be beneficial for thestate, and ensure there is no conflict of interest byofficials going on such trips.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five things to watch in Reddit stocks trading mania

U.S. officials meet on Thursday to discuss two weeks of social media-fueled volatility in stock markets, as the trading frenzy around GameStop and other Reddit favorites calms. Here are five things to watch on Thursday CONTROLS EASED - Robi...

Tokyo Olympics chief Mori apologises for sexist comments, will not resign

Tokyo Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori on Thursday apologised for his remarks that have been widely criticised as sexist and outdated but insisted that he has no plan to step down. The apology came a day after Mori compla...

Cyber fraud: 2 held for duping Guj businessman of Rs 7.15 lakh

The Ahmedabad cyber crimebranch has arrested two persons for allegedly duping abusinessman of Rs 7.15 lakh on the pretext of helping him getback his security deposit made for an online auction,officials said on Thursday.The accused, Bhupat ...

Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Britain condemns the detention of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021