India govt says 21.5% of population may have caught COVID-19 - survey

Reuters | New Delhi
About 21.5% of India's 1.35 billion people may have been infected with COVID-19, according to a government serological survey of more than 35,500 people released on Thursday.
Among healthcare workers, the figure jumped to 25.7%, government officials told a news conference.
