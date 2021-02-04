Left Menu

ICC convicts Ugandan rebel commander of war crimes

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:33 IST
ICC convicts Ugandan rebel commander of war crimes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a former commander in the notorious Ugandan rebel group the Lord's Resistance Army of dozens of war crimes and crimes against humanity ranging from multiple murders to forced marriages.

Dominic Ongwen, who was abducted by the shadowy militia as a 9-year-old boy and transformed into a child soldier and later promoted to a senior leadership rank, will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The judgment outlined the horrors of the LRA's attacks on camps for displaced civilians in northern Uganda in the early 2000s, and of Ongwen's abuse of women forced to be his "wives''.

Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said that Ongwen's history as an abducted child turned fighter could be considered at the sentencing stage of the trial.

But he made clear: "This case is about crimes committed by Dominic Ongwen as a fully responsible adult as a commander of the LRA in his mid- to late 20s." Defence lawyers had argued that Ongwen was a "victim and not a victim and perpetrator at the same time." Reading a summary of the written judgment, Schmitt outlined the brutal rein of terror unleashed by the LRA, which was founded and led by one of the world's most-wanted war crimes suspects, Joseph Kony.

Female civilians captured by the group were turned into sex slaves and wives for fighters, children transformed into child soldiers. Men, women and children were brutally murdered.

"Civilians were shot, burned and beaten to death," Schmitt said as he detailed the horrors of an attack on the Lukodi camp for internally displaced persons in May 2004 carried out by fighters commanded by Ongwen.

Kony promoted Ongwen to the rank of colonel after the attack.

Schmitt rejected claims by the defense that Ongwen was suffering from mental illness and that he was acting under duress when committing the crimes.

Ongwen showed no emotion as Schmitt read out the verdicts. Usually, defendants are ordered to stand as the presiding judge reads out the verdicts. In Ongwen's case, there were so many that he was allowed to remain seated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England holds off more stimulus as vaccines roll out

The Bank of England kept its key interest rates on hold Thursday amid rising optimism over the British economys near-term prospects in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.The banks rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee sa...

No truth in report that Cong wants Deputy CM post: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Thursday dismissed a news report that claimedthe Congress has sought the post he is holding, saying thereis no substance in it.The NCP leader said the MVA government is implementingdecisions ta...

Godrej Properties Q3 profit dips 69pc to Rs 14.35cr; sales bookings up 25pc

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 69 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 14.35 crore for the quarter ended December on lower income.Its net profit stood at Rs 46.6 crore in the year-ago period.Total inco...

New Alfa Laval Cluster President India, Middle East & Africa and Managing Director MEA

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Starting 1st February, 2021, Sergio Hicke takes up the position of Cluster President for Alfa Laval India, Middle East Africa. He takes over from Anantha Padmanabhan, who has retired at the end of 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021