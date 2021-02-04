2 dead in truck collision

A driver and cleaner of a tractor-trailer were burnt alive when the vehicle collided with a container truck in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Narbadkeda on Beawar-Udaipur highway under Jawaja police station area where the vehicle collided and caught fire. The driver and cleaner of the trailer burnt alive in the incident, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kalu and Beerbal.

The driver and cleaner of the container truck managed to come out of the vehicle. There is no information about their whereabouts, the police said. PTI SDAHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)