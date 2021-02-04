Left Menu

Kerala Police becoming self-reliant in technology: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the headquarters building for the Kerala Police Cyber Dome, through video conferencing. He said that Kerala Police is becoming self-reliant in technology.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:19 IST
Kerala Police becoming self-reliant in technology: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the headquarters building for the Kerala Police Cyber Dome, through video conferencing. He said that Kerala Police is becoming self-reliant in technology. "In an age where technology is growing and developing day by day, a government agency like the police is following the best technology. Today, Kerala Police is becoming self-reliant in technology," he said.

"Even Interpol, the world's leading investigative agency, is collaborating with the cyber dome," he added. The Chief Minister further said that the Kerala police is using the top technology in all fields.

"It aims to prevent cybercrime and ensure security. "The Kerala Police Cyber Dome operates in collaboration with over 1000 IT professionals and leading IT companies. The work of the cyber dome is beneficial to the society," he added. Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who presided over the function, said that at a time when cybercrime is spreading all over the world, the cyber dome has become a great initiative to prevent and investigate cybercrimes across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC expresses unhappiness over advocates arguing from parks, roads in video conference hearings

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed unhappiness with those advocates who were creating interference in the virtual hearing as some of them were arguing while being on roads, in parks, and even running up on stairs. A single-judge ben...

Vultures often fly upto 150 kms daily for food: Study reveals

An ongoing study of the behaviourpattern of the critically-endangered vultures has revealedthat these large birds often fly around 150 kms in search offood on a daily basis, an official said on Thursday.This came to light through the analys...

Tennis-Nadal continues to struggle with back problem ahead of Australian Open

World number two Rafa Nadal on Thursday said doubts remain over his fitness ahead of next weeks Australian Open.Nadal pulled out of Spains ATP Cup tie against Australia on Tuesday with a lower back problem and, despite some improvement, sai...

Covid-19 vaccination of cops, other frontline workers begins in Kashmir

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Kashmir Valley on Thursday with the inoculation of several top police officers. Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police IGP of Kashmir, was the first cop in the Valley to receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021