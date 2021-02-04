Maha: Mob attacks cops, frees man accused of chain snatching

Three policemen were injured whena mob attacked them and freed a man accused of chain snatchingin Ambivali town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday,an official said.

A team of crime branch of MBVV (Mira Bhayandar VasaiVirar) commissionerate had gone to Irani Pada area to nab anotorious chain-snatcher and was returning in two jeeps afterapprehending him, the police official said.

A mob of locals, including women, attacked the policeteam with stones, iron rods and sticks when the jeeps hadstopped at a railway crossing, he said.

While one of the jeeps managed to escape, the mobsurrounded the other vehicle, pulled out the accused and tookhim away, the official said.

Three police personnel were injured and were taken toa local hospital for treatment, he said.

Khadakpada police are conducting further probe. Nobodyhas been arrested yet, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)