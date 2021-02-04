Maha: Two held for preparing Aadhaar cards with fake documents

The Mumbai police's crime branchhas arrested two persons from suburban Borivali for allegedlypreparing Aadhaar cards using fake documents, an official saidon Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, Unit-11 of the crime branch onWednesday visited the Aadhaar centre at a nationalised bankand found the accused making cards using fake documents, theofficial said.

The accused used to charge Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 forpreparing these cards, he said.

One of the accused is an operator, while the other oneposed as an 'introducer' for minors and persons who did nothave proper documents, the official said.

According to the police, the duo had made Aadhaarcards for Bangladesh and Nepal nationals, and cheated a US-returned Indian national, he said, adding that further probeis underway.

