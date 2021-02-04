Case registered against woman for abusing traffic cop

A non-cognizable (NC) case wasregistered against a woman here for allegedly abusing atraffic police constable for taking action for parking againstrules, an official said on Thursday.

The woman had parked her car in no-parking zone nearCrawford Market on Wednesday afternoon, said Assistant PoliceInspector Indurao Chowdhary in his complaint.

As he attached a lock to one of the car's tyres andasked the woman to pay fine, she abused him, he alleged.

Senior Police Inspector of LT Marg police stationSunil Nikam said an NC was registered and the woman wasallowed to go after a warning.

Police can not probe an NC without a court order,unlike in the case of First Information Report (FIR).

