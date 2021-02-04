Left Menu

Maha cabinet approves Rs 1,340-crore water conservation scheme

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:07 IST
Maha cabinet approves Rs 1,340-crore water conservation scheme
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Maharashtra cabinet onThursday approved a new scheme under which a sum of Rs 1,340crore will be spent over three years to enhance irrigationcapacityand create additional water bodies.

The chief minister water conservation programme isbeing implemented after the MVA government discontinued theprevious BJP administration's 'Jalyukt Shivar' project thatinvolved deepening and widening of streams, construction ofcement and earthen stop dams and digging of farm ponds.

A statement issued by the Chief Ministers Officeafter a cabinet meeting here said under the programme, repairand restoration of existing water bodies will be taken up.

Existing water bodies built under 7,916 conservationschemes need special repairs, the statement said.

In the last 30 to 40 years, a lot of water bodies havebeen created under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) andother programmes meant for drought mitigation, it said.

But, since these programmes have not been implementedto their full capacity, the water bodies created under themhave not been maintained properly or repaired regularly, thestatement said.

The new water conservation and irrigation capacityenhancement scheme will be implemented till March 2023 and itwill incur a cost of Rs 1,340 crore, it said.

The statement said percolation tanks, storage barrageand other water bodies up to 600 hectares will be taken up forrepairs and restoration.

The Devendra Fadnavis regime's flagship waterconservation programme, 'Jalyukt Shivar', that aimed at makingthe state drought-free, was shelved by the MVA government lastyear citing 'sub-standard work' under the project.

In another decision, the cabinet withdrew orders ofthe previous Fadnavis government to dissolve the NagpurImprovement Trust twice - in December 2016 and August 2019.

The government felt there was no need to implement theearlier decisions related to the trust, the statement said.

The improvement trust had been engaged in planneddevelopment of Nagpur city and maintaining its existinginfrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonowal reviews arrangements for PM's Sunday visit to poll- bound Assam

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Thursday visited Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district toreview the arrangements being made for Prime Minister NarendraModis scheduled visit on February seven.The prime minister would ceremoniously launch...

Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites

Royal Dutch Shells profit last year dropped to its lowest in at least two decades as the coronavirus pandemic hit energy demand worldwide though the companys retail network and trading business helped cushion the blow.The Anglo-Dutch oil ma...

Rain lashes many parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops

Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday leading to a dip in the day temperatures.Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, was lashed by 6.6 mm of rain during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 16.5 degrees Ce...

Oppn corners govt on handling farm protests, seeks repeal of laws; BJP defends

Opposition parties on Thursday launched a vociferous attack on the Centre over its handling of the farmers agitation, callings its dialogues with the protestors monologues, even as the ruling BJP defended the new laws asserting that its gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021