Italy's League says won't back Draghi government if 5-Star does

Italy's right-wing League party will not back a government led by Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi if it is also supported by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Thursday.

"It will be up to Draghi to choose between the League and (5-Star founder Beppe) Grillo," Salvini told reporters.

Draghi is holding formal consultations with all the parties to try to muster a parliamentary majority, but so far very few of them have clearly pledged their support.

