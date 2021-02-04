11,547 pvt healthcare personnel get COVID-19 vaccine shots in Telangana

Officials in Telangana said 11,547private healthcare personnel were administered COVID-19vaccine on Thursday.

The total number of personnel earmarked for inoculationon Thursday was 26,056, an official release said.

The percentage of private healthcare workers vaccinatedon Thursday was 44.3 per cent, it said.

Out of the total 33 districts in the state, 23 haveconducted COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday for privatehealthcare workers.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated as onThursday was 1,88,097.

The cumulative percentage of beneficiaries (governmentand private healthcare workers) who received vaccines tillThursday was 58 per cent.

No serious or severe case of AEFI (adverse eventsfollowing immunization) was reported on Thursday.

The number of minor AEFI reported was four.

The COVID-19 vaccination for private healthcare personnelwould come to an end on Friday.

Providing details on the coverage of healthcarepersonnel, the release said 1,09,161 government workers (bothCentral and state), out of the total 1,76,728, have beeninoculated.

The total percentage of coverage was 64.

Among private healthcare personnel, 76,376 wereadministered the vaccine out of the total 1,54,396.

An official told PTI that the vaccination programme islikely to begin for frontline personnel --- staff of police,revenue, panchayati raj and municipal departments -- onFebruary 6.

