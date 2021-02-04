Left Menu

11,547 pvt healthcare personnel get COVID-19 vaccine shots in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:06 IST
11,547 pvt healthcare personnel get COVID-19 vaccine shots in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Officials in Telangana said 11,547private healthcare personnel were administered COVID-19vaccine on Thursday.

The total number of personnel earmarked for inoculationon Thursday was 26,056, an official release said.

The percentage of private healthcare workers vaccinatedon Thursday was 44.3 per cent, it said.

Out of the total 33 districts in the state, 23 haveconducted COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday for privatehealthcare workers.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated as onThursday was 1,88,097.

The cumulative percentage of beneficiaries (governmentand private healthcare workers) who received vaccines tillThursday was 58 per cent.

No serious or severe case of AEFI (adverse eventsfollowing immunization) was reported on Thursday.

The number of minor AEFI reported was four.

The COVID-19 vaccination for private healthcare personnelwould come to an end on Friday.

Providing details on the coverage of healthcarepersonnel, the release said 1,09,161 government workers (bothCentral and state), out of the total 1,76,728, have beeninoculated.

The total percentage of coverage was 64.

Among private healthcare personnel, 76,376 wereadministered the vaccine out of the total 1,54,396.

An official told PTI that the vaccination programme islikely to begin for frontline personnel --- staff of police,revenue, panchayati raj and municipal departments -- onFebruary 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lavrov tells U.S.' Blinken Russia is open for normalisation of bilateral relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call that Russia was open for normalisation of bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.Speaking about jailed Kre...

Nagaur MP’s party to hold tractor rally in Rajasthan district hqs on Friday

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwals Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will on Friday take out a tractor rally in every district headquarters of Rajasthan in support of the farmers agitation. Beniwal, who quit the NDA over the farmers issue in December, sai...

Libyan leadership rivals form blocs in U.N. process

Potential leaders of a new Libyan interim government tried to form into competing blocs on Thursday that could win backing from participants in U.N.-backed talks after publicly auditioning for top roles.The process is part of a U.N plan tha...

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021