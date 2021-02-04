Odisha: 3 cops injured in mob attack while arresting extortion accused

At least three policepersonnel including an assistant sub-inspector were injured ina mob attack while arresting a person accused of extortion inOdisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday, police said.

The locals who attacked the police succeeded infreeing accused Trinath Dalei from the custody of the lawenforcers, an officer said.

The incident took place in Belari Dalei Sahi villagein Paradipgarh police station area in the evening when afour-member police team from Abhaychand police station wentthere to execute a warrant and arrest Dalei, he said.

The police team was taking the accused to the policestation when locals attacked them and succeeded in freeinghim, the officer said.

Two platoons of police under Paradip ASP Nimai CharanSethy have been deployed in the village, which has beencordoned off.

