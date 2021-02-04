Left Menu

Odisha: 3 cops injured in mob attack while arresting extortion accused

PTI | Paradip | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:36 IST
Odisha: 3 cops injured in mob attack while arresting extortion accused

At least three policepersonnel including an assistant sub-inspector were injured ina mob attack while arresting a person accused of extortion inOdisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday, police said.

The locals who attacked the police succeeded infreeing accused Trinath Dalei from the custody of the lawenforcers, an officer said.

The incident took place in Belari Dalei Sahi villagein Paradipgarh police station area in the evening when afour-member police team from Abhaychand police station wentthere to execute a warrant and arrest Dalei, he said.

The police team was taking the accused to the policestation when locals attacked them and succeeded in freeinghim, the officer said.

Two platoons of police under Paradip ASP Nimai CharanSethy have been deployed in the village, which has beencordoned off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-UN Security Council calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and voiced concern over the state of emergency, but stopped short of condemning this weeks coup. U.S. Preside...

Lavrov tells U.S.' Blinken Russia is open for normalisation of bilateral relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call that Russia was open for normalisation of bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.Speaking about jailed Kre...

Nagaur MP’s party to hold tractor rally in Rajasthan district hqs on Friday

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwals Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will on Friday take out a tractor rally in every district headquarters of Rajasthan in support of the farmers agitation. Beniwal, who quit the NDA over the farmers issue in December, sai...

Libyan leadership rivals form blocs in U.N. process

Potential leaders of a new Libyan interim government tried to form into competing blocs on Thursday that could win backing from participants in U.N.-backed talks after publicly auditioning for top roles.The process is part of a U.N plan tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021