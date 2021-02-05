Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns killing of Lokman Slim

Lebanon's Hezbollah group condemned on Thursday the killing of prominent activist Lokman Slim.

"We ask the judicial and security authorities concerned to work quickly to expose the culprits and punish them," the group said in a statement.

Prominent Lebanese Shi'ite publisher and activist Slim, a fierce critic of Hezbollah, was shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday. (Reporting By Laila Bassam; writing By Maha El Dahan; editing by Chris Reese)

