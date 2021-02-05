Left Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns killing of Lokman Slim

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon's Hezbollah group condemned on Thursday the killing of prominent activist Lokman Slim.

"We ask the judicial and security authorities concerned to work quickly to expose the culprits and punish them," the group said in a statement.

Prominent Lebanese Shi'ite publisher and activist Slim, a fierce critic of Hezbollah, was shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday. (Reporting By Laila Bassam; writing By Maha El Dahan; editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

