Russian court made "huge mistake" in jailing Navalny - Macron

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:51 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

A Russian court's sentencing this week of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in prison was a "huge mistake" for the country's stability, French President Emannuel Macron said on Thursday.

"I think this was a huge mistake even for Russian stability," Macron said of the court decision during an online forum sponsored by the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based thinktank.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

