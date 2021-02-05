Russian court made "huge mistake" in jailing Navalny - Macron

A Russian court's sentencing this week of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in prison was a "huge mistake" for the country's stability, French President Emannuel Macron said on Thursday.

"I think this was a huge mistake even for Russian stability," Macron said of the court decision during an online forum sponsored by the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based thinktank.

