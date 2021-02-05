Biden says Myanmar's military should relinquish power after coup; release advocates, activists and officials

Biden says Myanmar's military should relinquish power after coup; release advocates, activists and officialsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:28 IST
Myanmar's military should relinquish power and release advocates, activists and officials after the generals staged a coup, U.S. President Joe Biden said in his first foreign policy address on Thursday.
Biden added that force should never be used to erase the outcome of a credible election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)