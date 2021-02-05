Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:47 IST
Biden says war in Yemen 'has to end,' U.S. will continue to support Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States was ending its support for offensive operations in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, saying the war "has to end," but pledged to continue U.S. support for Saudi Arabia.

The United States will continue to support and help Saudi Arabia to defend its sovereignty and territory, Biden said in his first foreign policy speech at the Department of State in Washington.

