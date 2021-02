BRIEF-U.S. FDA Announces Advisory Committee Meeting To Discuss Janssen Biotech Inc's COVI-19 Vaccine Candidate

Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* FDA ANNOUNCES ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS JANSSEN BIOTECH INC.’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* U.S. FDA SAYS SCHEDULED MEETING OF ITS VACCINES AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON FEB. 26, 2021 Source text: https://bit.ly/3aA4nw3

