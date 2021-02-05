UK expelled three Chinese spies posing as journalists in past year - The Telegraph
Also on Thursday, Britain's media regulator revoked a Chinese TV licence after it concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 07:16 IST
In the past year the United Kingdom expelled three Chinese spies who were in the country on journalism visas, according to a report by The Telegraph newspaper on Thursday. The report, which has not been independently verified by Reuters and cites a UK government source, says that three intelligence officers for China's Ministry of State Security purported to work for three different Chinese media agencies.
"Their true identities were uncovered by MI5 and they have since been forced to return to China," said the report, referring to the UK's domestic security services. Also on Thursday, Britain's media regulator revoked a Chinese TV licence after it concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Chinese Communist Party
- Britain
- United Kingdom
- Telegraph
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Twitter says locked account of China's U.S. embassy for Xinjiang-related tweet
China reports 144 new COVID-19 cases vs 103 a day earlier
Twitter says it locked account of China's U.S. embassy over Xinjiang-related tweet
Twitter says it locked account of China's U.S. embassy over Xinjiang-related tweet
China sees rise in new COVID-19 cases despite curbs