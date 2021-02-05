Left Menu

SDM, driver arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Barmer

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A subdivisional magistrate (SDM) and his driver were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Friday, an anti-corruption bureau official said.

SDM of Gudamalani in Barmer district Sunil Kumar had demanded the bribe from a man for help in some official work. ''After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while accepting the bribe through his driver Durgaram,'' the official said.

Kumar, an officer of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), and his driver were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After the arrests, a search was conducted at the SDM's residence and other premises, the official added.

