UK local elections will go ahead in May - Sky News

UK local elections will go ahead in May - Sky NewsReuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:01 IST
Britain will go ahead with local government elections scheduled to take place in May, Sky News reported on Friday citing government sources.
Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic had previously cast doubt on whether the elections to decide membership of regional councils could go ahead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)