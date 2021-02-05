Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana on posts

A magistrate court here on Fridaydirected the Mumbai police to submit a progress report on theinquiry it had ordered into a complaint against actor KanganaRanaut and her sister for posting alleged hateful messages onsocial media.

In October last year, the magistrate court had askedsuburban Amboli police to conduct an inquiry into a privatecomplaint filed by a lawyer related to the allegedobjectionable messages and file a report by December 5.

The police, however, failed to file the report withinthe time-frame given by the court, which later extended thedeadline to January 5, which, too, was missed.

The police were given a fresh deadline of February 5,but they are yet to file their report on the inquiry they haveconducted into the matter.

''They were given time till today (Feb 5) to file thereport under section 202 of the CrPC.

''Since they have failed to do so, I asked court toissue process directly to the accused. Thus, the court calledfor progress report (from police on probe so far)),''saidadvocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, the complainant in thecase.

Issuance of process is a legal means by which anaccused (against whom a case is filed) is required to appearin court or is given notice of a legal action against him/her.

Enquiry under section 202 of the CrPC is ordered todetermine whether a prima facie case is made out and whetherthere is sufficient ground for proceeding against the accused.

The court posted the matter for further hearing onMarch 4.

According to the complaint, Ranaut's sister RangoliChandel had posted an objectionable message on Twitter inApril last year, targeting a particular community, followingwhich her account was suspended.

Ranaut then posted a video in support of her sisterand in the clip allegedly referred to members of a particularcommunity as ''terrorists'', the complainant said, seeking apolice investigation and action against the two.

