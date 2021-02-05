Left Menu

Leopard which killed 3 women in U'khand's Pithoragarh shot dead: Official

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:49 IST
A visual of the injured Leopard. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

A leopard, which had killed three women in Uttarakhand's Devalthal area, has been shot dead by a professional hunter hired by the forest department, an official said on Friday.

The seven-year-old leopard was killed by Nainital-based hunter Harish Dhami on Thursday night, Divisional Forest Officer, Pithoragarh, Vinay Bhargava, said here. The leopard had killed three women and injured two persons in different villages of the Pithoragarh forest division's Didihat range recently, causing panic among residents who were demanding its elimination, he said.

