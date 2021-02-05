Left Menu

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:10 IST
5 bridges on Indo-Nepal border reopen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five bridges on the Indo-Nepal border in Pithoragarh district reopened on Friday after remaining closed for over 10 months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

District Magistrate V K Jogdande issued an order to this effect on Friday.

The subdivisional magistrates of Dharchula, Pithoragarh and Didihat, and the SSB battalions guarding the Indo-Nepal border have been instructed to open all five border bridges in view of the latest guidelines by the Centre, Jogdande said.

The Nepal government had issued orders to open these bridges last week itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

