DMK cadre block road, protest against arrest of party orator

Over 300 DMK workers on Fridayprotested against the arrest of the party's public speakerNanjil Sampath here for addressing a demonstration that wasorganised by the party without police permission.

Sampath was the chief speaker in the demo held tocondemn the alleged delay in schemes taken up by the LocalAdministration Minister S P Velumani.

Since no permission was obtained for the meeting, policearrested Sampath, leading to the protest by the DMK cadre.

The partymen blocked a police vehicle and indulged in ascuffle with the lawmen.

Sampath said the days of the AIADMK rule were numberedand DMK, under its president M K Stalin, would form thegovernment in another three months when the Assemblyelections were due.

On waiver of agricultural loans, the Minister said thiswas a long-pending demand of Stalin and it was nothing but amove by DMK party to return to power.

The road blockade lasted for more than two hours,resulting in a traffic problem and policemen removed over 300party workers.

Meanwhile, a DMK senior functionary Mohammed Yasinfainted at the scene and was hospitalised.

