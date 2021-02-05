DMK cadre block road, protest against arrest of party orator

DMK cadre block road, protest against arrest of party oratorPTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:58 IST
Over 300 DMK workers on Fridayprotested against the arrest of the party's public speakerNanjil Sampath here for addressing a demonstration that wasorganised by the party without police permission.
Sampath was the chief speaker in the demo held tocondemn the alleged delay in schemes taken up by the LocalAdministration Minister S P Velumani.
Since no permission was obtained for the meeting, policearrested Sampath, leading to the protest by the DMK cadre.
The partymen blocked a police vehicle and indulged in ascuffle with the lawmen.
Sampath said the days of the AIADMK rule were numberedand DMK, under its president M K Stalin, would form thegovernment in another three months when the Assemblyelections were due.
On waiver of agricultural loans, the Minister said thiswas a long-pending demand of Stalin and it was nothing but amove by DMK party to return to power.
The road blockade lasted for more than two hours,resulting in a traffic problem and policemen removed over 300party workers.
Meanwhile, a DMK senior functionary Mohammed Yasinfainted at the scene and was hospitalised.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
