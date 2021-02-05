'Meticulous' plan in works to ensure nobody in Delhi faces water shortage in summers: Chadha

Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said a meticulous plan is in the works to ensure nobody faces any water shortages in the upcoming summer season.The DJB supplies around 900 million gallons of water a day through its water distribution network.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:51 IST
Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said a ''meticulous'' plan is in the works to ensure nobody faces any water shortages in the upcoming summer season.

The DJB supplies around 900 million gallons of water a day through its water distribution network. The average consumer demand, however, is 1,150 MGD. Chadha reviewed the preparedness of the ''summer action plan'', which will be made public next month, along with senior officials of the water utility. It is a well-thought out action plan that allows the DJB to optimise available resources, inform and educate consumers and rationalise water supply, he said.

''All endeavours to quench the thirst of Delhi in summer 2021,'' Chadha posted on twitter.

''Identifying vulnerable areas in Delhi, catering to dry areas, water supply augmentation strategy, reducing unaccounted water consumption, augmentation of piped water network, ensuring nobody faces any water shortages in the upcoming summer -- a meticulous plan is underway,'' he said in another tweet. The utility has been aiming at improving the efficacy of its water tanker services by optimising the tanker filling capacity.

''A comprehensive scheme is being worked out for deployment of water tankers at specified supply points,'' a statement quoted Chadha as saying. ''Plans are underway to install additional tube wells in various locations across Delhi. Further, more colonies will get piped water supply,'' he said.

The board has appointed nodal officers at control rooms for effective supervision and efficient redressal of complaints.

The DJB has also reviewed the stock of consumables such as disinfectants, coagulants, spare pumps and motors for all the water treatment plants and pumping stations. Adequate availability of stocks of these critical items has been ensured for quality and efficient supply of water during the summer season, the statement said.

