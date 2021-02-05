Left Menu

India restoring fast mobile internet in Kashmir after 18 months

India said on Friday it was restoring high-speed mobile internet in the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since August 2019, when the government withdrew the special rights of the restive Muslim-dominated region. Jammu and Kashmir was India's only Muslim-majority state before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government split it into two, including an enclave with many Buddhists, and took direct control of both.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:54 IST
India restoring fast mobile internet in Kashmir after 18 months

India said on Friday it was restoring high-speed mobile internet in the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since August 2019, when the government withdrew the special rights of the restive Muslim-dominated region.

Jammu and Kashmir was India's only Muslim-majority state before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government split it into two, including an enclave with many Buddhists, and took direct control of both. Much of the Himalayan mountain territory is also claimed by Pakistan, India's arch-rival in South Asia.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," local administration spokesman Rohit Kansal said on Twitter. India broke up Kashmir in mid-2019 by sending additional troops mainly to the Kashmir Valley, and detaining political leaders to crack down on dissent in the region where India has been fighting an insurgency for decades.

One of those detained and released politicians, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, tweeted his happiness at the New Delhi government's move on the internet. "4G Mubarak!" he said, using an Urdu word for congratulations. "For the first time since Aug 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council slams ex-Kerala CM's son for justifying conversion of church in Turkey to mosque

The Kerala CatholicBishops Council on Friday hit out at Chandy Oommen, son offormer Congress chief minister Oommen Chandy for allegedlyjustifying the conversion of Hagia Sophia church in Turkey toa mosque.Chandy Oommen, a youth congress lea...

NFL-Five storylines to follow at the Super Bowl

Five storylines to watch when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in Tampa on Sunday 1 - Can the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes pull off a repeat winThe Chiefs ended a Super Bowl drought lasting five decades i...

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Kansas City Chiefs

Profile of the American Football Conferences Kansas City Chiefs, who play the National Football Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded 1959. Began play as the Dallas Texans as a charter member of the American ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021