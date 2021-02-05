Left Menu

LS Speaker lauds country's scientists for developing COVID-19 vaccine

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday praised India's scientists for developing COVID-19 vaccines in a short span of time and said they had earned laurels for the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:24 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday praised India's scientists for developing COVID-19 vaccines in a short span of time and said they had earned laurels for the country. "I would like to thank our scientists on behalf of the House. They made high-quality vaccines in a short span of time and earned praise for the country in the world. I hope that they will continue making their contributions with the same spirit in the service of the country," Birla said.

He made the remarks in Lok Sabha after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan replied to queries regarding COVID-19 vaccination during question hour. The minister said the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, in which people above 50 years of age will be vaccinated, is expected to start next month.

Harsh Vardhan said Rs 35,000 crore has been provided for COVID-19 vaccines in the Union Budget 2021-22 and Finance Minister has assured that allocation can increase if required. The Health Minister also said that India has received requests for supply of COVID-19 vaccines from 22 countries so far and these have already been supplied to 15 countries.

"We have received requests for vaccine supply from 22 nations so far. Out of these, supply has already been made to 15 nations as grant assistance as well as contract doses. As of February 2, a total of 56 lakh doses has been given as grant assistance and 105 lakh as contracts doses," the minister said. The government has given emergency use authorisation to two vaccines-- Covishield and Covaxin.

The minister said that work was also being done on seven other vaccines in the country of which three are in phase three trials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

