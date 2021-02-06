Germany's COVID-19 lockdown likely to be extended for another two weeks- Bloomberg News

Germany's COVID-19 lockdown likely to be extended for another two weeks- Bloomberg NewsReuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:23 IST
Germany is likely to extend its COVID-19 lockdown for another two weeks, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2MCO9dE on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
Officials in Berlin have concluded that it's too early to lift the restrictions even though the number of infections are declining, the report added.
