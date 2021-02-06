Left Menu

Biden administration expects Saudi Arabia to improve human rights - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:37 IST
The United State expects Saudi Arabia to improve its human right record, including releasing political prisoners, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We, of course, expect Saudi Arabia to improve its record on human rights. That includes releasing political prisoners such as women's rights advocates from Saudi jails," Psaki told a White House briefing, adding that the administration was "encouraged" by the release on Thursday of two dual Saudi-U.S. citizens.

