Biden administration expects Saudi Arabia to improve human rights - White House

The United State expects Saudi Arabia to improve its human right record, including releasing political prisoners, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We, of course, expect Saudi Arabia to improve its record on human rights. That includes releasing political prisoners such as women's rights advocates from Saudi jails," Psaki told a White House briefing, adding that the administration was "encouraged" by the release on Thursday of two dual Saudi-U.S. citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)