China to give first batch of COVID-19 vaccine aid for Nepal - Xinhua

China to give first batch of COVID-19 vaccine aid for Nepal - XinhuaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:52 IST
China has decided to provide the first batch of vaccine aid for Nepal, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday, citing Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Wang made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, the agency reported.
