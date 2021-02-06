France says held in-depth talks with US, Britain, Germany on Iran

France says held in-depth talks with US, Britain, Germany on IranReuters | Paris | Updated: 06-02-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 01:55 IST
France's foreign minister said on Friday he held in-depth talks with his American, British and German counterparts on Iran and how to handle nuclear and regional security challenges.
"We just had a in-depth and important conversation on Iran with @SecBlinken, @HeikoMaas and @DominicRaab to handle together nuclear and regional security challenges," Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter, adding that they had also addressed other pressing issues.
