France says held in-depth talks with US, Britain, Germany on Iran

France's foreign minister said on Friday he held in-depth talks with his American, British and German counterparts on Iran and how to handle nuclear and regional security challenges.

"We just had a in-depth and important conversation on Iran with @SecBlinken, @HeikoMaas and @DominicRaab to handle together nuclear and regional security challenges," Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter, adding that they had also addressed other pressing issues.

