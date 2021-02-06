U.S. throws support behind Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO

The United States on Friday threw its support behind Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to head the World Trade Organization after a South Korean rival withdrew.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative made the announcement on behalf of President Joe Biden's administration. Okonjo-Iweala had faced opposition from former President Donald Trump's administration. [nL1N2KB0KR}

