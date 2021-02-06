UK's Metropolitan police investigate incidents in South London, including fatal stabbing

UK's Metropolitan police investigate incidents in South London, including fatal stabbingReuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 05:14 IST
British Police said late on Friday they were investigating incidents of violence in South London, including a fatal stabbing.
The police said they will be investigating the circumstances surrounding all these incidents, adding that at this stage there was no information that the incidents are linked.
